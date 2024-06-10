NGILU asks RAILA ODINGA to endorse KALONZO MUSYOKA as his successor ASAP – We don’t want games









Monday, June 10, 2024 - Former Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to avoid wasting time and endorse Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka as his successor ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Ngilu, a long-time political ally of Raila, said on Saturday that she will talk him into declaring Kalonzo Tosha now that he is exiting the local political scene for an AU assignment.

“We belong to Azimio. Our former presidential candidate has looked elsewhere.

"Raila Odinga has exited the local political arena.

"That leaves one of our own, Kalonzo, only a heartbeat from the throne,” Ngilu said.

“I will go and talk to him and ask him to declare Kalonzo the presidential candidate.

"Our very own can be at the helm or does it break any bone?” Ngilu posed.

Raila will in February next year contest the African Union Commission chairmanship and if he clinches the position, He will serve up to 2028 - the year after the 2027 presidential polls are held.

Ngilu was addressing mourners at the funeral ceremony of educationist Agnetta Peter at Katuuni village in Mumoni, Mwingi North.

Agnetta who succumbed to cancer, served as Ngilu’s education chief officer when she was Kitui governor.

Earlier she served as a high school principal and county TSC director.

The Kenyan DAILY POST