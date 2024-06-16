New 'Nostradamus' predicts when World War III will begin and it's just days away







Sunday, June 16, 2024 - An astrologer dubbed “New Nostradamus” is predicting the start of World War III is mere days away.

The Indian has also doubled down on his prediction after dipping the bombshell.

Kushal Kumar said back in May that World War III would begin on June 18.

“NOW, Tuesday, 18 June 2024 has the strongest planetary stimulus to trigger WW3,” Kushal Kumar said again this week, doubling down on a May prediction after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash.

On Thursday, June 13, Kumar rattled off a series of current, disturbing events justifying his claim in another post to Medium.

First, Kumar cited a recent terror attack that targeted and killed nine Hindu pilgrims in the Himalayas while injuring 33 others.

Next, he referenced that shots were fired at the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea when troops from the north crossed into the DMZ on Sunday.

Thirdly, Kumar cited that the conflict in Israel has escalated as Hezbollah forces in Lebanon recently barraged rockets at the Jewish state in retaliation for the death of a commander.

Then he pointed out that, in a manoeuvre uncomfortably reminiscent of the Cuban Missile Crisis, Russia has been sending warships, including a nuclear submarine, to Havana.

And, to top it all off, China has been administering war drills off Taiwanese shores, worrying US officials.

“Watch the developing war scenario in hotspots across the globe as days pass by,” Kumar wrote.

He added that June 29 might also be doomsday.

The astrologer previously predicted June 10, which came to pass.

Even if WWIII doesn’t come to pass in a matter of days, state officials warn it is a serious concern.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization warned a few months ago that a war with Russia in the next 20 years may be inevitable.

The Doomsday Clock, a representation of how close the planet is to nuclear war, was also set its closest to midnight — 90 seconds away — for a second year in a row