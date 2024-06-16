New 'Nostradamus' predicts when World War III will begin and it's just days away

Sunday, June 16, 2024 - An astrologer dubbed “New Nostradamus” is predicting the start of World War III is mere days away.
The Indian has also doubled down on his prediction after
dipping the bombshell.
Kushal Kumar said back in May that World War III would begin
on June 18.
“NOW, Tuesday, 18 June 2024 has the strongest planetary
stimulus to trigger WW3,” Kushal Kumar said again this week, doubling
down on a May prediction after Iranian President Ebrahim
Raisi died in a helicopter crash.
On Thursday, June 13, Kumar rattled off a series of
current, disturbing events justifying his claim in another post to Medium.
First, Kumar cited a recent terror attack that
targeted and killed nine Hindu pilgrims in the Himalayas while injuring 33
others.
Next, he referenced that shots were fired at the
Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea when troops from the north
crossed into the DMZ on Sunday.
Thirdly, Kumar cited that the conflict in Israel has
escalated as Hezbollah forces in Lebanon recently barraged rockets at the
Jewish state in retaliation for the death of a commander.
Then he pointed out that, in a manoeuvre uncomfortably
reminiscent of the Cuban Missile Crisis, Russia has been sending warships,
including a nuclear submarine, to Havana.
And, to top it all off, China has been administering
war drills off Taiwanese shores, worrying US officials.
“Watch the developing war scenario in hotspots across the
globe as days pass by,” Kumar wrote.
He added that June 29 might also be doomsday.
The astrologer previously predicted June 10, which came
to pass.
Even if WWIII doesn’t come to pass in a matter of days,
state officials warn it is a serious concern.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization warned a few months
ago that a war with Russia in the next 20 years may be inevitable.
The Doomsday Clock, a representation of how close the planet
is to nuclear war, was also set its closest to midnight — 90 seconds away
— for a second year in a row
