MOSES KURIA betrays KIKUYUS as he dismisses the One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling campaign and terms it tribal





Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has betrayed his community by dismissing the ongoing calls by leaders led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for the One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling campaign.

Mt Kenya residents and leaders want the national resources shared based on population and not the size of an area as it is currently based.

Speaking on Monday, Kuria who was supporting the One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling policy dismissed it and termed it unhealthy.

“We need Kenya. The most significant inclination for people, especially from this region, is to really invest in Kenya.

"I am saying this as someone who travels across the country and finds people from this county all over the country.

"They ask me when they hear some people talking about, I don't know, seclusion or isolation, they ask me, are you thinking clearly?" Kuria posed.

Gachagua is among leaders who had been championing the One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling policy, which he says will increase allocation to Mt Kenya region counties like Kiambu and Nakuru Counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST