How a real estate company almost lost Ksh 1 billion in a botched land deal masterminded by 7 Kikuyus in cahoots with 2 officials from the Ministry of Lands (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Ten individuals have been charged with fraud in a one billion shillings land deal in Nairobi, which the DCI's Land Fraud Investigations Unit has been investigating.
The
ten include a Registrar of Titles at the Ministry of Lands headquarters Ardhi
House, Jacob Cartwright Owino, and a Land Administration officer, Andrew Aseri
Kirungu, who were further charged with abuse of office.
In the botched land deal, the two with other
individuals namely Diana Njeri Muiyuro, James Mbote Gicheha, Joseph Njoroge
Kimani, Joseph Gichohi Kinyanjui, Gladys Wambui Mwangi, Mohamed Jimale Abdille,
Charles Mwangi Waithaka and George Ndungu Mumbi conspired with intent to
defraud Realty Brokers Limited the prime parcel of land by falsely pretending
that a letter of allotment Ref. No. 93103 was a genuine Letter of Allotment
issued by the National Land Commission to facilitate the registration of the
parcel of land in the name of Mwadi Women Entrepreneurs Limited.
Other charges preferred against the
individuals include making a false document and obtaining registration by false
pretenses.
Whereas
nine suspects appeared before Chief Magistrate Hon. Lucas Onyina, pleaded not
guilty to the charges, and were released on Ksh 100,000 cash bail, one contact
person, the land officer Andrew Aseri Kirungu, failed to appear before the
court citing illness.
The DCI's Land Fraud Investigation Unit, a cornerstone in the fight against fraudulent activities, plays a crucial role in ensuring the integrity of land ownership and preventing fraudulent schemes that can undermine property rights, economic stability, and public trust in land-related transactions.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
