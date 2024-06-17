Man who stole from same shop 27 times in six months bags jail sentence







Monday, June 17, 2024 - A prolific shoplifter caught on CCTV stealing from the same Co-op store 27 times in six months has been jailed.

Patrick Butler, 43, stole thousands of pounds worth of goods from the Bestwood, Nottingham store between December and the start of this month.

Often, he would return multiple times in one day, helping himself to more items. Each time, he would enter the store, fill a bag with goods, and leave without paying.

Initially charged with six thefts, Butler failed to attend court and committed 21 more offences at the same location. Now, Butler has been sentenced to 12 months in jail and issued a criminal behaviour order banning him from the store for two years after police finally apprehended him.





Magistrates learned that Butler tormented staff at the Co-op on Beckhampton Road by regularly entering and leaving with stolen items. After being charged for stealing £210 worth of stock on March 12, he struck again on March 23, taking cheese and laundry products. He continued to steal from the store eight more times between March 24 and May 2.

On May 4, Butler made three separate trips to the Co-op, leaving each time with a bag full of items. He returned twice on May 12 and twice the following day, filling a bag with goods on each visit. In total, Butler stole almost £1,400 worth of stock and once even shoved a staff member while leaving.

He would go into hiding between visits to evade police. Officers finally arrested him at a Top Valley, Nottingham address early Wednesday last week. He was charged with 21 shop thefts and failing to surrender to police.





Butler, of Bestwood Park, Nottingham, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court and admitted to the offences, including the six initial thefts. Sergeant Katie Taylor of Nottinghamshire Police’s Bestwood neighbourhood policing team said;

"Patrick Butler has been a nuisance to the Bestwood community for some time, particularly those working at the local Co-op. On 27 separate occasions, he entered the shop with the sole intention of stealing.

"Despite our officers charging Butler with the first six thefts, he chose to evade court and continued targeting the same store. His audacity was staggering, so we’re pleased to have tracked him down and brought him to justice."