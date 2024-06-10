KANYE WEST and BIANCA CENSORI arrive Japan in their most decent clothes yet





Monday, June 10, 2024 - Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori abandoned their outrageous fashion choices as they arrived at the airport in Narita, Japan this weekend.

Bianca, 29, who usually displays lots of skin, wore a robe that covered her from neck to feet. She also wore a durag on her hair.

Kanye, 46, wore a bathrobe that extended down to his ankles.





This is one of the first times Bianca has made headlines for a look that isn’t pushing the boundaries of nudity.

The pair’s arrival in Japan comes after their recent trip to Italy.