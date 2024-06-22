'Hunger Games' star DONALD SUTHERLAND is dead

Friday, June 21, 2024 - Hollywood legend, Donald Sutherland has passed on at the age of 88.
Sutherland who appeared in classics like "The
Dirty Dozen," "M*A*S*H," "Animal House," "Hunger
Games" and many other films, died on Thursday, June 20, in Miami, Florida
after a long illness. No cause of death was shared, and the exact details of
his passing weren't disclosed either.
His son, Kiefer Sutherland, confirmed the news on
Instagram. He wrote;
"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald
Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important
actors in the history of film.
"Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."
The late actor was a father to 5 children, including CAA
Media Finance exec Roeg Sutherland.
Born in New Brunswick, Canada, Donald studied drama and
engineering at Victoria University in Toronto. He later abandoned his
engineering aspirations by moving to London, where he enrolled at the London
Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.
In the mid-'60s, Donald broke into the British acting scene,
appearing in a number of TV series including "The Saint," "The
Sentimental Agent," and others. He then became a staple in war films,
thanks to his breakthrough roles in "The Dirty Dozen,"
"M*A*S*H" and "Kelly's Heroes."
Donald soon became a Hollywood staple with his most notable
credits including "Klute," "Don't Look Now," "The Day
of the Locust," "Fellini's Casanova," "Invasion of the Body
Snatchers," "Ordinary People," "JFK," "Six
Degrees of Separation," "The Italian Job," and "Pride &
Prejudice."
Donald was married 3 times over his lifetime, with his 3rd
marriage to actress Francine Racette lasting over 5 decades. The
legendary actor is survived by his aforementioned wife, kids, as well as four
grandchildren.
0 Comments