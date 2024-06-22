'Hunger Games' star DONALD SUTHERLAND is dead







Friday, June 21, 2024 - Hollywood legend, Donald Sutherland has passed on at the age of 88.

Sutherland who appeared in classics like "The Dirty Dozen," "M*A*S*H," "Animal House," "Hunger Games" and many other films, died on Thursday, June 20, in Miami, Florida after a long illness. No cause of death was shared, and the exact details of his passing weren't disclosed either.

His son, Kiefer Sutherland, confirmed the news on Instagram. He wrote;

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film.

"Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."





The late actor was a father to 5 children, including CAA Media Finance exec Roeg Sutherland.

Born in New Brunswick, Canada, Donald studied drama and engineering at Victoria University in Toronto. He later abandoned his engineering aspirations by moving to London, where he enrolled at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

In the mid-'60s, Donald broke into the British acting scene, appearing in a number of TV series including "The Saint," "The Sentimental Agent," and others. He then became a staple in war films, thanks to his breakthrough roles in "The Dirty Dozen," "M*A*S*H" and "Kelly's Heroes."

Donald soon became a Hollywood staple with his most notable credits including "Klute," "Don't Look Now," "The Day of the Locust," "Fellini's Casanova," "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," "Ordinary People," "JFK," "Six Degrees of Separation," "The Italian Job," and "Pride & Prejudice."

Donald was married 3 times over his lifetime, with his 3rd marriage to actress Francine Racette lasting over 5 decades. The legendary actor is survived by his aforementioned wife, kids, as well as four grandchildren.