Finya hao kabisa! AG MUTURI tells RUTO as he once again defends the move to overtax the poor Kenyans

In a statement, Muturi said that the current tax levels in
the country are low compared to the GDP and thus the need to raise it to the
level of the economy.
According to Muturi, most Kenyans have misinterpreted and
misconstrued President Ruto's statement on raising the level of taxes in the
country.
On May 14, 2024, President Ruto intimated his
plan to significantly increase Kenya’s average tax rate.
The proposal aims to raise the current tax rate of 14 per
cent to approximately 22 per cent by 2027, noting that the initiative will play
a pivotal role in realizing his vision for the country's economic future.
“My drive is to push Kenya, possibly this year we will be at 16 per cent from 14 per cent.
"I want in my term, God willing, to leave it at between 20 and 22 per cent.
"It's going to be difficul, I have a lot of
explaining to do, people will complain but I know finally they will appreciate
that the money we go to borrow from the World Bank is savings from other
countries,” President Ruto said while addressing the Harvard Business School’s
Class of 2025 students at State House, Nairobi.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments