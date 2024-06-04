Bizzare incident as bees attack a lady after being found with someone’s husband - Bwana ya wenyewe ni sumu (VIDEO).













Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - There was a bizarre incident after a young lady was attacked by a swarm of bees for reportedly eloping with another woman’s husband.

It is alleged that the aggrieved woman plotted revenge by seeking the services of a witch doctor after finding out that the lady was having an affair with her husband.

The witch doctor sent a swarm of bees to attack the lady after she met the married man for a date.

In the video, the seemingly distressed lady is seen covered in a swarm of bees as another woman records a video in the background.

The incident happened in Uganda where witchcraft is rampant.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko shared a video of the bizarre incident on his X account.

“This Ugandan lady was bewitched after she was found with someone else's husband,’’ he wrote.

