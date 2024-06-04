Bizzare incident as bees attack a lady after being found with someone’s husband - Bwana ya wenyewe ni sumu (VIDEO).

It is alleged that the aggrieved woman plotted revenge by
seeking the services of a witch doctor after finding out that the lady was
having an affair with her husband.
The witch doctor sent a swarm of bees to attack the lady
after she met the married man for a date.
In the video, the seemingly distressed lady is seen covered
in a swarm of bees as another woman records a video in the background.
The incident happened in Uganda where
witchcraft is rampant.
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko shared a video of the
bizarre incident on his X account.
“This Ugandan lady was bewitched after she was found with someone else's
husband,’’ he wrote.
