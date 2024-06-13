Grey’s Anatomy star, SARA RAMÍREZ, files for divorce from husband 3 years after their separation

Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Grey’s Anatomy star, Sara Ramirez has
filed for divorce from husband Ryan DeBolt, three years after announcing their
separation.
The American actor, who married Debolt in 2012, filed
for a dissolution of marriage Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences,
per TMZ.
In the divorce filing, the former Grey's
Anatomy star also requested the pair’s assets be divided per their
prenuptial agreement and the court's ability to award spousal support for
either party be terminated.
Ramirez, who uses they/them pronouns after coming out in
2020, announced their split on social media.
They said in an Instagram post in 2021: "Ryan and I are
no longer together. We remain loving and supportive in how we are choosing to
forge our new individual paths.”
"Thank you for holding space around our choices and
respecting our families' privacy as we navigate this process on our own terms.”
The pair tied the knot in New York in 2012 after getting engaged in Paris the year before.
