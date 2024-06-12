CELINE DION reveals she hid her stiff person syndrome for 17 years before revealing it to the public

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - Canadian singer, Celine Dion has revealed that she secretly battled stiff person syndrome for 17 years before revealing it to the public.
The singer, 56, first revealed that she had been diagnosed
with the rare autoimmune neurological disorder in 2022, but she has now shared
that she's been battling with the horrific condition in secrecy for nearly two
decades before she told the world about it.
During a preview for an upcoming sit-down with Today Show
host Hoda Kotb, the hitmaker detailed the pain of having to hide the
disorder from her supporters.
She described keeping it from 'the people who got her to
where she was' as a huge 'burden,' explaining that it felt like she had to act
like a 'hero' while secretly feeling like her 'body was leaving her.'
In a teaser for the upcoming chat, which will air in full on
Tuesday, Celine explained that when she first started to realize something was
wrong, she didn't 'take the time' to figure out what was going on.
She recalled struggling while her husband, René
Angélil, battled his own slew of health woes; he passed away from
throat cancer in 2016.
'We did not know what was going on [with me],' she said. 'I
did not take the time... I should have stopped, took the time to figure it out.
'And like it wasn't enough, my husband as well is fighting
for his own life.'
After his passing, Celine said she had a hard time balancing
raising her kids, René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, with
her career - all while keeping her deteriorating health a secret from the
public.
'I had to raise my kids, I had to hide, I had to try to be a
hero - while feeling my body leaving me,' she continued. '[I was] holding on to
my own dreams.'
But she said 'lying' eventually became 'too much,' adding,
'Lying for me was... The burden was too much. Lying to the people who got me to
where I am today, I could not do it anymore.'
'Not telling the truth was too much to carry,' host Hoda
said, to which Celine replied, 'I could not do this anymore.'
Despite battling the disease for 17 years, Celine continued
to perform up until 2022, when she shared her diagnosis with the world and
canceled all upcoming shows.
0 Comments