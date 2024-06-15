15-year-old girl tried to stab her sleeping mother to death because she believed she was ‘suppressing the black in her’







Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - A 15-year-old girl from Mississippi is being held in an adult detention facility for attempting to murder her mother.

Lexi Jade Brown attacked her mother while she was asleep in what appears to be a crime influenced by occult beliefs.

The incident took place in the early hours of June 14 at a house on Dee Avenue in rural Gulfport, near a large wooded area.

The Gulfport Police Department announced that Brown faces one count each of attempted murder and first-degree arson.

Officers responded to a call about a stabbing at 2:33 a.m. and found the victim, Brown's mother, with multiple stab wounds.





According to the police, the mother reported she was asleep when she was attacked by her daughter. After fending off the assault, the mother said her daughter attempted to set the house on fire.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, and her current condition has not been disclosed.

Police reported that Brown admitted to planning the attack for some time, referring to her mother as a “weird b**ch” and claiming she had been "suppressing the black in her."

The investigation continues, and Brown is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center with a bond set at $1.25 million by District 5 Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.