1,301 died on Hajj pilgrimage this year - Saudi Arabia confirms

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Saudi Arabia has revealed that more than 1,300 people died on this year’s Hajj pilgrimage with “numerous cases” due to heat stress and “unauthorized” trips accounting for a huge percentage of the fatalities.
“The health system addressed numerous cases of heat stress
this year, with some individuals still under care. Regrettably, the number of
mortalities reached 1,301,” the Saudi government said in a statement on Sunday,
June 23 as it released its first official figures.
The spokesperson said 83% of those who died were
“unauthorized to perform Hajj” and “walked long distances under direct
sunlight, without adequate shelter or comfort.”
There were “several elderly and chronically ill individuals”
among the deceased, it said, adding that the families of all the dead had now
been identified.
Mecca, the holy city that is central for Hajj pilgrims, saw
temperatures soar to a record-setting 125 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday. M.
Saudi Arabia requires each pilgrim to acquire one of the 1.8
million available licenses to legally access Mecca. These licenses can cost
several thousand US dollars. Unlicensed pilgrims typically don’t travel in
organized tour buses with air conditioning or have easy access to water and
food supplies.
The Saudi government also blamed unauthorized nature of many
of the trips as a factor in how long it had taken to issue an official death
toll.
“Identification completed,
despite the initial lack of personal information or identification documents.
Proper processes were followed for identification, burial, and honouring the
deceased, with death certificates provided,” the statement said.
0 Comments