Wacha hiyo upuzi! Government Spokesman ISAAC MWAURA shuts up Kenyans questioning RUTO’s Sh200 million high-end private jet on his U.S. mission





Wednesday, May 22, 2024 – The Kenya Kwanza government has jealously defended President William Ruto’s trip to the U.S. amid uproar from Kenyans after he hired a high-end private jet worth Sh200 million for his mission.

Speaking during a meeting in Nakuru, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura called out Kenyans questioning the cost of flying Ruto to the United States for his state visit.

According to Mwaura, the critics ought to focus on the benefits of the visit rather than questioning the use of the plane, which will cost the taxpayers over Ksh200 million.

In his speech, Mwaura stated that Kenya would benefit much more from the trip, adding that the country would recoup all the money used during the trip.

He added that the trip was also unique given that Ruto was the first African President to be hosted on a state visit by President Joe Biden.

"The president has gone to look for things to benefit the country and you are asking how much the fare is. He is even going to come back with more money than has been used for the plane.”

"Don't those people (people asking about the costs) hate Kenya? He is the first African President to be called for a State Visit by President Joe Biden," he stated.

However, he did not confirm whether the government was funding the trip.

Earlier, the US Embassy dismissed reports over funding the costs of the plane.

It had been alleged that the U.S. was funding the trip.

Unlike his previous visits to the U.S. and other countries, Ruto opted for a chartered Boeing 737-700 business jet.

According to estimates, Abu Dhabi-based airline Royal Jet charges Ksh2.4 million per hour for the use of the plane.





The Kenyan DAILY POST