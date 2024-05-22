A red carpet rolled for CS ADEN DUALE to board an excavator - Is he drunk with power? (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has been accused by a section of Kenyans of being drunk with power after a red carpet was rolled for him to board an excavator during a groundbreaking ceremony.

Photos shared on social media show a red carper rolled on the path leading to the excavator

There was also a military band blowing trumpets as Duale operated the excavator during the ground-breaking ceremony.

The photos have since sparked reactions on social media, with a section of Kenyans accusing the CS of being drunk with power and misusing taxpayer’s money to massage his ego.

A social media user wrote, “That's how the likes of Museveni, Mobutu, Idi Amin, Mugabe, Abacha, Qadaffi, Biya, Bokassa, Jamme, Taylor, Obiang, etc etc end up overstaying in power or ruling with tyranny,’’

"This is not power, it is backwardness. Carpet means nothing to a struggling state to feed its people,’’ another user commented.

See the photos and reactions from netizens.

























