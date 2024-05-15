US Ambassador MEG WHITMAN now reveals how RUTO’s US visit will be exceptional and like no other as she releases the busy schedule





Thursday, May 16, 2024 - US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has revealed various engagements President William Ruto will undertake during his State visit to the United States on May 23.

According to the diplomat, the State visit will be monumental for the country and will feature in-depth engagement between the two presidents and other government officials.

Whitman explained that the State visit differs from other visits as it is the highest honour any leader can be accorded by a US President.

To commence his visit, Ruto is expected to be in Atlanta for two days. During his stay in Atlanta, he will engage the business community as they seek to lure American companies to set shop in Kenya.

"The President is going to Atlanta for two days. He will have a number of different engagements there. Atlanta is one of the biggest cities and is home to many companies.”

"It is a technology hub and a creative economy hub. A lot of the Los Angeles film, television, and music has moved there. So, Atlanta is a very vibrant part of the country and we thought it was good to go there," she stated.

Later on, Ruto is set to travel to Washington DC where he will be hosted by President Joe Biden.

At the US Capital, Ruto's cabinet and Biden will engage in various bilateral arrangements. Afterward, a State dinner will be hosted at the White House.

"The State visit is the highest honour that a country and Head of State can have. It has all the formalities of a dinner at the White House.

"There will be 300 to 400 people at the dinner. It is a very formal and a big honour," she detailed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST