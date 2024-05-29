UHURU was better than RUTO 100 times despite being a liquor slave – Furious Pastor NGANGA rants (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Controversial pastor, James Maina Nganga, has praised former President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying he governed better than President William Ruto, who is proving to be clueless and out of touch with issues affecting common mwananachi.
In one of
his sermons, Nganga who is the founder of Neno Evangelism Ministries, stated
that Uhuru was better than Ruto 100 times.
He said
Uhuru despite being a drunkard, was considering Kenyans on issues of taxing them
and also on demolition of houses.
“Heri Uhuru
Mara Mia Moja, Nasema Heri Uhuru mara Mia Moja, take me where you want to take
me,” Nganga said as the audience cheered him on
Here is the
video of Pastor Nganga blasting Ruto and praising the Son of Jomo who is
currently in South Africa supervising the elections on behalf of the African
Union.
Commander says afadhali Uhuru mara mia moja. pic.twitter.com/bJf3LJDQlp— Polycarp Hinga 🇰🇪 (@PolycarpHinga) May 29, 2024
