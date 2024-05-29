UHURU was better than RUTO 100 times despite being a liquor slave – Furious Pastor NGANGA rants (VIDEO)





Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Controversial pastor, James Maina Nganga, has praised former President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying he governed better than President William Ruto, who is proving to be clueless and out of touch with issues affecting common mwananachi.

In one of his sermons, Nganga who is the founder of Neno Evangelism Ministries, stated that Uhuru was better than Ruto 100 times.

He said Uhuru despite being a drunkard, was considering Kenyans on issues of taxing them and also on demolition of houses.

“Heri Uhuru Mara Mia Moja, Nasema Heri Uhuru mara Mia Moja, take me where you want to take me,” Nganga said as the audience cheered him on

Here is the video of Pastor Nganga blasting Ruto and praising the Son of Jomo who is currently in South Africa supervising the elections on behalf of the African Union.

Commander says afadhali Uhuru mara mia moja.

