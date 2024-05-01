They want to impeach me for doing a Good Job – MITHIKA LINTURI says as Speaker WETANGULA approves motion to impeach the Agriculture CS.





Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has asked Kenyans to ignore what his critics are saying about him and remember him as a man who has revolutionized his ministry.

Speaking during a fundraiser at St.Theresa's Catholic Church in Imenti Central on April 28, Linturi implored Meru residents not to be distracted by what critics are saying about him.

"I am a believer, and I tell people not to be worried. And you know when you are doing well, people start creating other things. Don't be distracted,” Linturi stated.

Linturi is facing an impeachment motion over gross incompetence and the fake fertilizer scandal.

On Tuesday, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula approved an ouster motion against him over the fake fertilizer saga.

Wetang'ula approved the motion by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, saying the bid meets the threshold for admission in the House.

“In view of the foregoing, I find the proposed special motion meets the application procedural requirements for it to be admitted to the next stage,” he said.

The development now sets the stage for the MPs to investigate the allegations levelled against the CS in what spells doom for the former Meru senator.

The Kenyan DAILY POST