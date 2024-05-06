Sad news as SHIRO, a clinical officer, commits suicide together with her daughter- She appeared okay on social media and had even paid school fees for her daughter (PHOTOs).





Monday, May 6, 2024 - A young woman has committed suicide together with her daughter after succumbing to depression.

Identified on Facebook as "Shiro Ka Ribui" or "Mama Bella,", she had reportedly hinted that she was battling depression and tried to seek help from friends and relatives.

News of her demise surfaced through a somber message circulated on WhatsApp by the school where her daughter Bella was enrolled.

The heartbreaking message conveyed the devastating loss.

“Good morning parents, I hereby wish to inform you that I received sad news about the above girl and her mother. They passed on, on Thursday,” part of the message read.

Further inquiries shed light on the chilling circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

According to a statement obtained, attempts to unravel the events leading to the fateful day proved futile.

“I called the grandmother to get more information. She told me they couldn't tell what transpired because she had even done shopping and paid school fees but when they went back on Thursday, she took away her life and that of the daughter, “the statement revealed.

The mother of one appeared okay on social media and was always jovial.

She worked as a clinical officer in Mombasa.

































The Kenyan DAILY POST.