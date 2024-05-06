Sad news as SHIRO, a clinical officer, commits suicide together with her daughter- She appeared okay on social media and had even paid school fees for her daughter (PHOTOs).

Monday, May 6, 2024 - A young woman has committed suicide together
with her daughter after succumbing to depression.
Identified on Facebook as "Shiro Ka
Ribui" or "Mama Bella,", she had reportedly hinted that she was
battling depression and tried to seek help from friends and relatives.
News of her demise surfaced through a
somber message circulated on WhatsApp by the school where her daughter Bella
was enrolled.
The
heartbreaking message conveyed the devastating loss.
“Good morning parents, I hereby wish to
inform you that I received sad news about the above girl and her mother. They
passed on, on Thursday,” part of the message read.
Further inquiries shed light on the
chilling circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
According to a statement obtained,
attempts to unravel the events leading to the fateful day proved futile.
“I called the grandmother to get more information. She told me they
couldn't tell what transpired because she had even done shopping and paid school
fees but when they went back on Thursday, she took away her life and that of
the daughter, “the statement revealed.
The mother of one appeared okay on
social media and was always jovial.
She worked as a clinical officer in Mombasa.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
