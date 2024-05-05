AARON CHERUIYOT meets his match as CALEB AMISI gives him a hard tackle for attacking RAILA for exposing RUTO





Sunday May 5, 2024 – Saboti MP Caleb Amisi will not let Kenya Kwanza sycophants go scot-free after attacking former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for criticizing President William Ruto over the handling of the ongoing floods menace.

Raila has found himself at odds with politicians aligned with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) over his recent vocal criticism of the government's handling of the ongoing heavy rains plaguing Kenya.

A handful of UDA politicians expressed their dismay at Raila's pointed remarks, leveraging his bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson position as a means of coercion.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot was among those who openly aired their frustrations, suggesting that Raila's criticisms could jeopardize his chances of securing the AUC role.

"Tinga's constituency now is African Presidents. They hold the key to his next election.

"He is out here insulting a man they all hold in such high regard.

"On election day, when they evaluate his credentials, how do you imagine it will end? Maandamano in Addis?" Cheruiyot wrote on his X.

However, in response to the mounting pressure from UDA affiliates, Saboti Member of Parliament (MP) Caleb Amisi offered a counterargument.

Amisi contended that the majority of Kenyans were not in favour of Raila assuming the AUC position.

He noted that Ruto's motivations lay not in supporting Raila’s AUC aspirations, but rather in removing him from the Kenyan political landscape to stifle dissent against the government.

"Kenya Kwanza, confused lieutenants are highly disappointed that Raila Odinga is criticizing the government.”

“Ruto is running helter-skelter around Africa not to give Raila a job but to get rid of him from the political scene so that Kenyans can be molested properly.

"Verily verily I say unto you ,9 out of 10 Kenyans do not want baba to go to AU because of this reason.”

“In the meantime, disagreement on who get what tender, when and how, is soon cutting UDA into 2 camps and the rest will be history," Amisi responded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST