Pro-palestinian protesters attempt to disrupt the Met Gala in New York (VIDEOs)

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Pro-Palestinian demonstrations broke out near the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night, May 6 as celebrities gathered for the annual Met Gala event.
The New York Police Department confirmed multiple people
were arrested in the protests, though did not specify a number. Footage on
social media showed groups of people marching near the Met Gala, shouting “free
Palestine” and banging drums.
In some videos, traffic on Park Avenue appeared at a standstill as protestors flooded the streets. Some protestors set off smoke bombs and flares
According to reports, the protesters were rallying across
the city in a “citywide day of rage,” marching from Hunter College and through
Central Park to attempt to disrupt the fundraising event. The NYPD set up
various blockades in the area surrounding the Met Gala to prevent protestors
from getting close to the gala and instructed protestors to leave the roadways.
The demonstration comes as pro-Palestinian protests roil
college campuses across the country, prompting the arrests of hundreds of
students and faculty over the past three weeks. Demonstrators are calling for
universities and the U.S. to sever ties with Israel over the country’s war with
Hamas in Gaza, which has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians since early
October.
Watch videos below
BREAKING: Over 1,000 pro-Palestine protesters are attempting to disrupt the Met Gala in New York City.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 6, 2024
The group reportedly met at Hunter College and then marched towards the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The NYPD initially intercepted the group however protesters are trying to… pic.twitter.com/kyJRWQWJgE
#NYC MASS ARRESTS, Pro-palestine protesters dragged on the ground outside #MetGala2024 during protest 'DAY OF RAGE' for Rafah. #HappeningNow— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 6, 2024
Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/2nZ9KaTgD8
#NYC A counter protester with an Israeli keffiyeh got punched in the face during 'DAY OF RAGE' protest.— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 7, 2024
As the crowd chased after him, a man from "NYPD Intelligence Unit" attempted to stop everyone, turning into confrontation. pic.twitter.com/lCdakrlyal
Everyone standing with Palestinians in their own Fvckin way.— Amwoga Khalwale (@amwogakhalwale) May 7, 2024
A participant in a Pro-Palestinian rally in New York City uses Black Spray Paint to write the word “GAZA” on a NYPD Police Car. pic.twitter.com/SWDTwvaJu0
