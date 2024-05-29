PORSHA WILLIAMS throws shade at estranged husband SIMON GUOBADIA over his criminal past







Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's divorce has been messy online and there seems to be no end in sight for now.

The former couple who were married for less than two years have been using their respective social media accounts to throw shade at each other.

Days ago, Simon called Porsha a "pig with lipstick".

Earlier today, March 29, Porsha took to Instagram to throw shade at Simon by bringing up his criminal past.

She wrote: "If a person concealed criminal past & provided fake identification for a green card is it still a valid green card in the US?!”





Not too long after Simon Guobadia, 59, took to his own Instagram to shame Porsha William for her infamous TV moment when she commented that she had been dealing with something for “265 days a year.”

Simon called her a “mediocre mind” for saying there are 265 days in a year and he asked her to “stay out of understanding complex US Immigration laws.”