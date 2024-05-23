Nottingham Forest triggers the contract of defender OLA AINA







Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Nottingham Forest Football Club of England has announced that wing-back, Ola Aina will be with the club for another season.

Aina was an integral part of Nigeria’s silver-winning team at the AFCON 2023 last February. He also played a major role in Forest’s last-gasp escape from relegation in the just-concluded season.

Since joining the club on a free transfer last summer, Ola Aina has made 22 appearances for the two-time European champions, showcasing his versatility and tenacity either as a right back or left back.

One of the highlights of Aina’s season was scoring his first goal for Forest in a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa.

He also helped Nigeria reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations and was subsequently named in the Team of the Tournament.

Expressing his delight at the contract extension, Ola Aina told the club’s official website, “I’ve been really happy with my time spent here at Forest, and the fans have been great. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”

Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson, Said;

“Since Ola joined the club last summer, he has impressed all of us with his performances both on the pitch and also with the positive personality that he brings to the group every day. We are delighted that he will move forward with us.”

The Cobham product previously featured for Italian Serie A side Torino where he racked up 113 appearances in all competitions for the Maroons.