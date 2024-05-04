My Father made fufu for me every day back In England - Bayern Munich/ Germany football star MUSIALA (VIDEO)





Saturday, May 4, 2024 - Bayern Munich star, Jamal Musiala has recounted when his father prepared the Nigerian delicacy, fufu for him to eat back in England.

The 21-year-old footballer discussed his cultural heritage during an appearance on the popular culinary show ‘How Hungry Are You’ hosted by Chef Serge Ibaka.

The young Bayern sensation has a strong affinity for Nigerian culture, something he credits to his father’s influence in his life.

“My dad is from Nigeria and he always tells me about the culture and everything about African foods. My dad made fufu while I was growing up back in England; he made this dish [fufu] every other day,” Musiala shared during the show.

“I have never been to Africa before even though I always wanted to but we have never really had the time to go over there,” he explained.

