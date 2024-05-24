MIGUNA MIGUNA names the powerful Mt Kenya leaders who are planning to split Mt Kenya like UHURU – Will they succeed?





Friday, May 24, 2024 - Controversial lawyer and barrister Miguna Miguna has named two powerful Mt Kenya leaders who are fighting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to split the Mt Kenya region.

In a statement on social media, Miguna said Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro and Public Service Performance and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, are the men behind rebellion and confusion in the Mt Kenya region.

Miguna said the two political heavyweights are following the footsteps of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who tried to divide the region during the 2022 presidential election but failed.

“Moses Kuria and Ndindi Nyoro are leading a scorched earth campaign against Rigathi Gachagua among the Agikuyu, yet they are supposedly leading members of @WilliamsRuto’s KK administration. Did these people learn anything from despot Kenyatta’s failed “divide and rule”?” Miguna wrote on his X page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST