CARDI B attends Knicks game with OFFSET despite "split" (PHOTOs)







Friday, May 3, 2024 - Cardi B and Offset claim to be separated but they looked cozier than ever sitting courtside at an NBA game.

The two were spotted at the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks game on Tuesday night, April 30.

The pair was spotted in videos from fans appearing on the big screen while sitting together courtside at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

Offset was photographed resting his hand on his wife's backside as they entered a vehicle after the game.

Additionally, Offset took to his Instagram Stories to share a sweet video of Cardi hanging out in a home movie theater seat, dressed in a sleek plaid mini skirt and fluffy boots, paired with stacks of luxurious jewelry and a Birkin bag.

This comes despite Cardi announcing in December that she was single, marking an end to the couple’s on-and-off six-year relationship.

Despite splitting, the pair were seen spending New Year’s Eve together in Miami. In a live Twitter chat the next day, Cardi confirmed that she and the Migos rapper spent time together.

“Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday?” Cardi said during the X event. “Yes. Did I got d***ed down yesterday? Absolutely baby… I need some d**k on New Year’s Eve.”

Cardi also told fans to “shut the f**k up” after they speculated that she’d gotten back together with Offset, slamming her “own f**king fan base” for “talking s**t” about her.

“Did I say I was back together with somebody?” she yelled.

However, just a month later, the pair were pictured together at a restaurant in Miami Beach on Valentine’s Day.