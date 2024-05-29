Alleged fake prophet DAVID OWUOR invited to the Brazilian Congress and mingles with senior government officials, months after receiving Presidential honours in the same country (VIDEO).





Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Controversial Kenyan prophet, David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Ministries, was invited to the Brazilian Congress, where he mingled with senior government officials.

The bearded prophet was filmed waving the Israeli flag at the congress in solidarity with the people of Israel.

Owuor has a huge following in Brazil where he frequents to hold mega crusades.

Last year around September, he received Presidential honours when he was on a month-long mission in Brazil.

The televised function that saw him honoured with the Order of the National Congress was attended by top government officials of Brazil.

The accolade recognized him for the great work he has done in improving the life of mankind.

He was also given a private jet by the government to fly him around during his visit.

But in Kenya, most people criticize him and allege that his miracles are fake.

Below is a video of him at the Brazilian Congress.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.