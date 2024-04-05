MALALA responds to RAILA after he demanded resignation of MWAURA and MDIVO after RUTO’s appointment – You won’t believe what he told BABA

Friday, April 5, 2024 - United Democratic Alliance Secretary General Cleophas Malala has come to the defence of President William Ruto, following an uproar over the appointment of two board chairs of government institutions to party positions.
Speaking during a press conference yesterday, Malala
maintained that Ruto did not break any law in appointing Kenya Revenue
Authority (KRA) board chair Anthony Mwaura and Kenya Power board chair Joy
Mdivo to positions related to the party primaries.
Mwaura was appointed as the chair of the National
Elections Board while Mdivo was appointed to the Internal Dispute Resolution
Committee.
In his statement, Malala maintained that the duo were not
state officers despite serving as board chairs in government positions.
He cited that the party and the President considered the
definition of state officer as outlined in the constitution before making the
appointments.
Further, he explained that the appointment and remuneration
of board chairs were done differently from all other government employees.
"Importantly the requirement for one to become a board
chairperson under the law is that one should not be a public officer. Board
chairpersons are appointed by the president discretionally and they are not
enumerated as employees of the institutions that they chair," Malala
stated.
UDA made the appointment of the duo in readiness for the
party primaries set to commence this month.
The response by the UDA party comes after former Prime
Minister Raila Odinga called on the duo to resign from their
government positions, citing a conflict of interest.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments