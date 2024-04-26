VICTOR OSIMHEN reveals how he was pushed to play like DROGBA

Friday, April 26, 2024 – Striker Victor Osimhen has revealed how he was pushed into patterning his football after Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba.
Osimhen’s hold-up play, aerial and physical presence remind
a lot of fans about Drogba.
The Super Eagles striker has on several occasions, mentioned Drogba as his mentor.
The Napoli forward said as a child, he was introduced to Drogba’s style of football, coupled with the passionate fans and the whole community.
“The whole world knows that I
am inspired by Didier Drogba,” he said, according to Il Matino.
“When I was a child, they
introduced me to his [Drogba] style of football, the passionate fans, and then
the whole community pushed me to follow him.
0 Comments