VICTOR OSIMHEN reveals how he was pushed to play like DROGBA







Friday, April 26, 2024 – Striker Victor Osimhen has revealed how he was pushed into patterning his football after Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba.

Osimhen’s hold-up play, aerial and physical presence remind a lot of fans about Drogba.

The Super Eagles striker has on several occasions, mentioned Drogba as his mentor.

The Napoli forward said as a child, he was introduced to Drogba’s style of football, coupled with the passionate fans and the whole community.

“The whole world knows that I am inspired by Didier Drogba,” he said, according to Il Matino.

“When I was a child, they introduced me to his [Drogba] style of football, the passionate fans, and then the whole community pushed me to follow him.

“And so, I started to take an interest in him, to watch many clips, and learn from his movements and integrate them into my way of playing.”