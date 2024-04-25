"That girl's got stabbed" Frightened pupils scream as multiple stabbings unfolds at UK school

Wednesday, April 25, 2024 – Terrifying video footage has captured the
aftermath of a school stabbing which left three people injured as the building
was put under lockdown.
A boy was heard screaming "that girl's got
stabbed" in the short clip that circulated online shortly after the attack
at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman school in Ammanford, Wales on Wednesday afternoon, April
24.
Parents say a female teacher and at least one girl pupil are
feared to be the victims of the stabbing, while police confirmed a lone suspect
has been detained.
A governor at the school said she was told two of the three
victims were staff, and was not aware if any children had been injured.
Footage of the incident was quickly shared on social media.
The clip appears to show two girls on the ground in an
outside area of the school before one is pulled away by staff. The other pupil
is supported by school workers as teachers try to clear the area of students
who watched the attack unfold.
One boy can be heard saying: "What the f***, what the
f***?"
Another says: "That girl's got stabbed."
The first boy responds: "Some girl just got stabbed.
What the f***".
A teacher then orders the students to "get to class
now".
Multiple police cars and two air ambulance helicopters
surrounded the school in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, after reports of a major
incident.
Parents said there was a heavy police presence and air
ambulances landing nearby the playing fields at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman school in
Ammanford.
A police statement said: “Three people have been injured and are receiving treatment. One person has been arrested and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”
Children were locked inside classrooms on a so-called
"code red" while police dashed to the scene.
The Dyfed Powys force statement said: "Emergency
services remain at scene and the school has been closed while investigations
continue. We are working closely with the school and Carmarthenshire County
Council.
"We are aware that there is footage of the incident
currently circulating on social media. We would ask that this is removed to
avoid contempt of court and distress to those affected. We would ask the people
do not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing."
School governor Cllr Karen Davies, said: "I have been
told someone has been arrested and that two members of staff have been stabbed,
but have no confirmation on how serious the injuries are. I send my thoughts to
those injured and all the people there. I know how well the school rehearsed
lockdown and I am sure everything is under control. It is shocking. You hear
about these things happening in Manchester and London but it is literally our
comprehensive here."
