"That girl's got stabbed" Frightened pupils scream as multiple stabbings unfolds at UK school





Wednesday, April 25, 2024 – Terrifying video footage has captured the aftermath of a school stabbing which left three people injured as the building was put under lockdown.

A boy was heard screaming "that girl's got stabbed" in the short clip that circulated online shortly after the attack at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman school in Ammanford, Wales on Wednesday afternoon, April 24.

Parents say a female teacher and at least one girl pupil are feared to be the victims of the stabbing, while police confirmed a lone suspect has been detained.

A governor at the school said she was told two of the three victims were staff, and was not aware if any children had been injured.

Footage of the incident was quickly shared on social media.





The clip appears to show two girls on the ground in an outside area of the school before one is pulled away by staff. The other pupil is supported by school workers as teachers try to clear the area of students who watched the attack unfold.

One boy can be heard saying: "What the f***, what the f***?"

Another says: "That girl's got stabbed."

The first boy responds: "Some girl just got stabbed. What the f***".

A teacher then orders the students to "get to class now".

Multiple police cars and two air ambulance helicopters surrounded the school in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, after reports of a major incident.

Parents said there was a heavy police presence and air ambulances landing nearby the playing fields at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman school in Ammanford.

A police statement said: “Three people have been injured and are receiving treatment. One person has been arrested and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”





Children were locked inside classrooms on a so-called "code red" while police dashed to the scene.

The Dyfed Powys force statement said: "Emergency services remain at scene and the school has been closed while investigations continue. We are working closely with the school and Carmarthenshire County Council.

"We are aware that there is footage of the incident currently circulating on social media. We would ask that this is removed to avoid contempt of court and distress to those affected. We would ask the people do not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing."

School governor Cllr Karen Davies, said: "I have been told someone has been arrested and that two members of staff have been stabbed, but have no confirmation on how serious the injuries are. I send my thoughts to those injured and all the people there. I know how well the school rehearsed lockdown and I am sure everything is under control. It is shocking. You hear about these things happening in Manchester and London but it is literally our comprehensive here."