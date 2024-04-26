Talking stage is an emotional scam - Man laments after spending over £2k on a lady only for her to say she is still 'studying him'







Friday, April 26, 2024 – A UK-based African man, Segun Onayemi, has narrated how he spent over £2k on a woman during the talking stage only for her to say that she is still 'studying' him.

“Talking stage is emotional scam. I involved myself in one since January and I have spent over £2k, on gifts, important and urgent £100 like 6six times. I ask auntie how far? She said she’s still studying me and I ask what of if I failed. Auntie replied everyone will find there way,” he wrote on Thursday, April 25.