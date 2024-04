Monday, April 1, 2024 – A woman called Abdulkadir Hannypet has advised men not to woo women they cannot maintain.

“Dear men, stop asking out a lady you cannot maintain. All fingers are not equal,” she wrote in a post on Sunday, March 31.

“No woman on this earth who does not appreciate care and financial pampering. I said what I said. If a man can't maintain a lady, go find your level. You show us love, we give you extra care. As a lady always set your standards,” she added on Monday.