SPEED DARLINGTON lists the qualities he wants in a wife as he encourages women to apply for the position







Friday, April 26, 2024 – Speed Darlington is ready to settle down and he has specific qualities he wants his wife to have.

The singer said he wants a dark-skinned woman who weighs less than 150 pounds with wide hips that measure between 46 to 50 inches.

He also wants the woman to be at least 5 feet 8 inches tall, and between the ages of 18 to 23.

He added that he would prefer a virgin who is physically clean and has never been to Libya.

He went on to list the qualities he possesses as well as his assets.

He encouraged women who meet the criteria to send three coloured photos of themselves to a phone number he provided.

His list has amused social media users and it's being widely shared.

