South African man kills his girlfriend over alleged cheating then commits suicide on Facebook live after leaving note for the man she allegedly cheated with



Monday, April 14, 2024 – A South African man and his girlfriend have died in a murder-suicide.

The man, with the Facebook user name Otla Ipona, took to the platform to share photos of himself and his girlfriend, while accusing her of cheating on him.

“I was happy with this girl but the Mr Sehlapelwa destroyed us,” he wrote.

He shared the post after he had murdered his girlfriend by stabbing her. The photos shared included a blood-stained note he wrote to the man who allegedly had an affair with his girlfriend.

"The same way you used to f*** her when I'm at work, f*** her now. She is all yours sir," Otla wrote.





He then went on Facebook Live from his car to do a video explaining what happened.

The man eventually committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree.

The car he did the Facebook Live video from was also found at the scene, near his body.







A note was reportedly found in the car at the scene of the suicide.





It reads, "Call Thomas."

He then added Thomas' phone number.

"Take me home," he wrote at the end of the note.





See more photos from the scene below.