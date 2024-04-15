Drama as US-based model uploads cozy PHOTO with DAVIDO



Monday, April 14, 2024 – X, formerly Twitter, is buzzing, with Davido sitting at the top of the trend table after a photo of him and a US-based model was shared online.

The photo was "accidentally" uploaded by the model and immediately deleted.

However, some fans already screengrabbed the photo and it is now going viral.

The photo captures the model, known as Bonita Maria, and Davido in what appears to be an intimate pose.

Davido had his arm around the model's neck while planting a kiss on her cheek.





It is not clear when the photo was taken.

X users have now gone on the platform to talk about this, pushing Davido and his wife Chioma to the top of the list of trending topics.

See below.

