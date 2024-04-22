RAILA was right! DUALE now tells RUTO he was wrong to blame General OGOLLA for allegedly trying to overturn his victory at Bomas





Monday, April 22, 2024 - Cabinet Secretary for Defence Aden Duale has vindicated Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for defending General Francis Ogolla against accusations that he visited Bomas to overturn President William Ruto’s victory.

Speaking yesterday, Duale cleared the air over General Francis Ogolla’s involvement in the election in the 2022 election.

Duale opened up about the conversations he had with the late CDF over his presence at Bomas and explained how the general found himself there despite not being a member of the National Security Committee.

"The Prime Minister on Saturday made a statement, and I want to qualify that statement because General Ogolla was close to me, particularly when he was the Vice Chief of Defense Forces.”

"When the whole issue of Bomas on August 15 was hanging over his head, he told me and the family that he even lost weight because that thing was disturbing him.”

"As Vice CDF, he was not a member of the National Security Committee. So how did General Ogolla go to the NSAC and to Bomas?

"He shared with me text messages from his superiors and members of the National Security Committee then," Duale told the mourners in Ng'iya Village, where General Ogolla will be laid to rest.

According to Duale, Ogolla went to Bomas reluctantly after he was instructed to do so.

"When he went to NSAC, he was given instructions to go to Bomas, and as a respectable soldier, he asked and sent a text message to his bosses and asked, 'What am I going to do in Boma?'

"He was told, 'It has been decided, you go'. I am narrating what he told me.”

"Some of the people who sent him to Bomas are here; they are known and are members. Let us not create a false narrative about General Ogolla," he added.

