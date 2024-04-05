See why you have not made it in life? - Man advises other men as he lists the financial costs of womanizing as of today


Friday, April 4, 2024 – Ossai Ovie Success says womanizing is now expensive and might be the reason why some men are yet to make it in life.

In a post shared on his Facebook page, Ossai wrote;

''Womanizing is expensive, kindly look at the breakdown.

T.fare for coming                   10,000

Hotel room                             30,000

Barbecued fish/Suya             5,000

Drinks                                     6,000

Food                                       8,000

Condom                                   800

Bottle water                            1,000

Drinks overnight                   5,000

Thanks for coming               50,000

Total                          =            123,000

This is just for one night with a girl you Met on social media or while driving around town and you do this like 2 or 3 times every month.

Hope you see why you have not made it in life?''

