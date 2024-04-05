See why you have not made it in life? - Man advises other men as he lists the financial costs of womanizing as of today

Friday, April 4, 2024 – Ossai Ovie Success says womanizing is now expensive and might be the reason why some men are yet to make it in life.
In a post shared on his Facebook page, Ossai wrote;
''Womanizing is expensive,
kindly look at the breakdown.
T.fare for coming
10,000
Hotel room
30,000
Barbecued fish/Suya
5,000
Drinks
6,000
Food
8,000
Condom
800
Bottle water
1,000
Drinks overnight
5,000
Thanks for coming
50,000
Total
=
123,000
This is just for one night
with a girl you Met on social media or while driving around town and you do
this like 2 or 3 times every month.
Hope you see why you have not made it in life?''
0 Comments