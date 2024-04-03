RUTO’s Kenya Kwanza is a bunch of performance dwarfs as RAILA’s Azimio outshines them in performance rating

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - A report by Timely Kenya has revealed that nominated Members of Parliament affiliated with the Raila Odinga’s Azimio have emerged as top performers, surpassing their counterparts in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, particularly in the National Assembly, with a tie noted in the Senate.

The findings of the survey, conducted between 2023 and March 2024, highlighted the performance of nominated opposition lawmakers, despite facing numerical disadvantages in both the National Assembly and the Senate.

According to the report, Azimio MPs were rated at 61 per cent, while their Kenya Kwanza counterparts polled at 39 per cent in the National Assembly.

However, the Senate saw a tie in performance ratings between nominated senators from the opposing sides.

The report also sheds light on the notable bills sponsored by the nominated senators, underscoring their commitment to addressing critical issues affecting the nation.

During the period under review, nominated MPs demonstrated their legislative prowess by presenting a total of 31 statements, 21 motions, 9 petitions, and 5 bills to the August House.

Similarly, in the Senate nominated Senators exhibited their commitment to legislative responsibilities by presenting a staggering 287 statements, moving 88 motions, filing 19 petitions, and introducing 11 bills.

The Kenyan DAILY POST