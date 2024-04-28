RUTO’s government speaks on the money being used to compensate farmers who bought fake fertilizer amid questions – Look!





Sunday, April 28, 2024 - The government of President William Ruto has moved to allay fears that public funds are being used to compensate farmers who bought fake fertilizer.

In a statement, the members of parliament who are on a fact-finding mission assured the public that taxpayers' money will not be used in the exercise.

The National Assembly Committee on Agriculture and Livestock told the concerned citizens that the fund being used to compensate the farmers is what was meant to pay the suppliers of the substandard fertilizer which he claims has not been paid.

“No public funds are going to be used by NCPB to compensate farmers.

"The suppliers of the fertilizers flagged off as substandard haven’t been paid by NCPB and that is what we will use to compensate the affected farmers.

"95% of the farmers have used the fertilizer so we will give them topdressing for the 5 % they will be given other brands of planting fertilizer,” the parliament report read in part.

At the same time, Nominated MP Sabina Chege, who sits in the committee, assured the agitated farmers that as a committee they will ensure those involved in the scandal will be brought to book, adding that during their fact-finding they have learnt that some farmers are happy and they are going to name the good suppliers and the bad ones.

Her sentiments come after 110 MPs signed a petition calling for the ouster of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

