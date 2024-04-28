RUTO’s government speaks on the money being used to compensate farmers who bought fake fertilizer amid questions – Look!

Sunday, April 28, 2024 - The government of President William Ruto has moved to allay fears that public funds are being used to compensate farmers who bought fake fertilizer.
In a statement, the members of parliament who are
on a fact-finding mission assured the public that taxpayers' money will not
be used in the exercise.
The National Assembly Committee on Agriculture and Livestock
told the concerned citizens that the fund being used to compensate the farmers
is what was meant to pay the suppliers of the substandard fertilizer which he
claims has not been paid.
“No public funds are going to be used by NCPB to compensate farmers.
"The suppliers of the fertilizers flagged off as substandard haven’t been paid by NCPB and that is what we will use to compensate the affected farmers.
"95% of the farmers have used the fertilizer so we will give them
topdressing for the 5 % they will be given other brands of planting
fertilizer,” the parliament report read in part.
At the same time, Nominated MP Sabina Chege, who sits in the
committee, assured the agitated farmers that as a committee they will ensure
those involved in the scandal will be brought to book, adding that during their
fact-finding they have learnt that some farmers are happy and they are going to
name the good suppliers and the bad ones.
Her sentiments come after 110 MPs signed a petition calling
for the ouster of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
