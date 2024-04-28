GACHAGUA reveals why he is so interested in Nairobi politics and why he wants changes in the leadership of the city – Look!

Sunday, April 28, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed why he is interested in Nairobi politics.
Speaking during
the Lang'ata Women Empowerment programme, Gachagua insisted
on safeguarding the city, a top destination for investors in Africa.
Citing his various investments
within the city, Gachagua promised to involve President William Ruto to monitor
the leadership and development progress in Nairobi.
"It is the business centre
of East and Central Africa. We must take a keen interest in matters in
Nairobi.
Further, he added that he also
had investments in Nairobi, hence his interest in city politics.
"I constructed my home in
Lang'ata in 1993. My businesses are rented apartments, I'm a stakeholder in
Nairobi and we want to know what's happening in Nairobi,” Gachagua
revealed.
“I will take a keen interest in
the political developments here because it is the capital seat of government
and the business centre of East and Central Africa.”
Nairobi County has in recent
years experienced major problems ranging from poor drainage systems, to
uncollected garbage and corruption.
"You will see us taking
matters. Nairobi is too important to be left like that. The president and I
will take a keen interest in restoring the glory of Nairobi." the DP
stated.
Gachagua further promised to
work with other leaders within Nairobi County to restore its glory,
regardless of their political affiliation.
"I'm looking for this young
man called Babu Owino so we can work together. We will work with Beatrice
Elachi, Esther Passaris and even Jalang'o," he stated.
Addressing the flood menace
currently being experienced in Nairobi, the second-in-command advised Kenyans
to take caution while using the roads, as the government worked towards
providing relief to the affected.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments