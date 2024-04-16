RUTO is overworking as he drastically reduces electricity prices after doing the same with fuel – Look!

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 – President William Ruto’s magic seems to be working pretty well to the disappointment of his critics.
After reducing fuel by a whopping Sh10, Ruto has more good news for Kenyans.
This is after he reduced
electricity prices by a big margin.
In a statement, Ruto, through
Kenya Power, announced a 13.7% reduction in power prices for domestic
customers.
The power utility firm
attributed the reduction to the strengthening of the shilling and the fall
in the cost of fuel that is used to generate electricity.
"We are happy to note that
the reduction has given reprieve to our customers and we are optimistic that
the prevailing macro-economic environment and the improved hydrology in the
country."
"This enables us to
dispatch less thermal power, will sustain the benefit to our customers,"
said Kenya Power's Managing Director & CEO, Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Siror.
According to the company, a 37%
cumulative reduction in fuel cost charges between March and April 2024 as
gazetted by the Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) was one of the
largest contributors to the price reduction.
A customer under the Domestic
Customer 1 (DC1) tariff band (those consuming less than 30 units per month)
using 30 units of electricity will pay Ksh629 in April 2024 compared to Ksh729
for similar units in March 2024 representing a 13.7% reduction.
Kenya Power also provides that a
customer under the Domestic Customer 2 (DC2) tariff (averaging 31-100 units per
month) who consumes 60 units will pay Ksh1,574 in April 2024 compared to
Ksh1,773 in March 2024 representing a 11.2% reduction.
Meanwhile, a customer under the
Domestic Customer 3 (DC3) tariff band (averaging more than 100 units per month)
who uses 120 units per month will pay Ksh3,728 in April 2024 compared to
Ksh4,127 in March, representing a 9.7% reduction.
The company further stated that
this was an affirmation of its commitment to ensuring access to affordable
electricity.
Moreover, the firm noted that
this was key to spurring socio-economic development in the country.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments