RICK ROSS claims DRAKE got a nose job, DRAKE responds saying Rick has gone crazy on antidiabetic drug people use for weight loss



Monday, April 14, 2024 – American rapper Rick Ross and Canadian rapper, Drake have been taking shots at each other and it has taken a different turn now, as Rick is now calling for a physical challenge.

This came after Rick Ross dissed Drizzy with his song "Champagne Moments" in response to “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty)”. Among many other roasts, he claimed Drake got a nose job. He said, “You ain't never want to be a n**** anyway, n****/ That's why you had a operation to make your nose smaller than your father nose, n****.”





Drake responded to the diss by sharing a text convo supposedly with his mom where she asks him point blank if he got a nose job without her.

The Canadian rapper also joked he would've got a two-for-one deal before claiming Ross has gone crazy on Mounjaro, an antidiabetic drug some people use for weight loss. He added that Ross hasn't eaten for days and even joked that his career has fallen off badly.

Ross took to his Instagram story to respond, calling Drake who's mixed race, a "white boy" while mocking him for running to his mother about their beef.





Ross didn't stop there, he shared another video where he said he may record a track titled “Who Knows?”, another pun aimed at the supposed plastic surgery he's saying his rap foe got.

Rick is also not all about social media beef either as he tweeted on his X account, saying anyone feuding with him better come after him in public too.