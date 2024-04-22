University of Nairobi VC Prof. STEPHEN KIAMA refuses to go on leave

Monday, April 22, 2024 - University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor Stephen Kiama has dismissed the institution’s Council memo directing him to go on leave.
In a statement on Monday, Kiama told
university staff and students that he was still in office and they should
ignore the directive.
“My attention has been drawn to a
communication which was circulated to all members of the staff and students on
Friday 19th, April 2024 at 6:27 PM claiming that the vice chancellor had
proceeded on leave,” he said.
“This matter has elicited a lot of publicity and has the potential to lead to apprehension to both members of the staff and students.
"I call upon all members of the staff and students to ignore the
communication.”
The council last week announced that it had
sent Kiama on compulsory leave following a meeting held the same day.
Chairperson of the council Amukova Anangwe
said the council has appointed Professor Ayub Njoroge Gitau as the acting
Vice-Chancellor.
“The Council resolves that the Vice Chancellor
prof. Stephen Kiama Gitahi proceeds on leave effective April 19, 2024,” read
the memo in part.
“The University fraternity is called upon to
support Professor Ayub Njoroge Gitau as he discharges how new responsibility as
the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi,” the memo added.
