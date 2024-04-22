University of Nairobi VC Prof. STEPHEN KIAMA refuses to go on leave





Monday, April 22, 2024 - University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor Stephen Kiama has dismissed the institution’s Council memo directing him to go on leave.

In a statement on Monday, Kiama told university staff and students that he was still in office and they should ignore the directive.

“My attention has been drawn to a communication which was circulated to all members of the staff and students on Friday 19th, April 2024 at 6:27 PM claiming that the vice chancellor had proceeded on leave,” he said.

“This matter has elicited a lot of publicity and has the potential to lead to apprehension to both members of the staff and students.

"I call upon all members of the staff and students to ignore the communication.”

The council last week announced that it had sent Kiama on compulsory leave following a meeting held the same day.

Chairperson of the council Amukova Anangwe said the council has appointed Professor Ayub Njoroge Gitau as the acting Vice-Chancellor.

“The Council resolves that the Vice Chancellor prof. Stephen Kiama Gitahi proceeds on leave effective April 19, 2024,” read the memo in part.

“The University fraternity is called upon to support Professor Ayub Njoroge Gitau as he discharges how new responsibility as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi,” the memo added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST