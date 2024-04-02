MITHIKA LINTURI blames RAILA ODINGA’s AZIMIO over the fake fertiliser scandal – RUTO should sack this man ASAP!

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mithika Linturi, has continued to show his incompetence after he blamed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja coalition over the distribution of fake fertilizer in the country.

Speaking in South Imenti on Sunday, Linturi urged farmers to buy the subsidized fertilizer being offered by the government.

He blamed Azimio for spreading propaganda of fake fertilizer, saying there is no fake fertilizer in the country.

"I want to say it here, go and buy the fertilizer.

"Don't listen to lies being spread by conmen.

"And this is a story that people are creating.

"They are creating a story because, number one, you know that we are fighting with many people," Linturi said.

"Number one, those who were talking about that meaning are the people of Azimio.

"Those people of Azimio, when the president said, let's go to the farms, they were talking nonsense.

"They didn't listen. They cannot give us any ideas on how to make Kenya's food secure.

"In fact, their business is to destroy the food that is in the fields, and so that we go back to the problems we had," Linturi added.

