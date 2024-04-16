Meet Lupita Nyakisumo, the new model in town with a striking height - She is giving men sleepless nights (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 - Fashion enthusiasts and social media followers alike have most likely encountered the captivating content of Nyakisumo, a rising model whose unique presence commands attention on major platforms, particularly TikTok.

With her striking height and fearless approach to street modelling, Nyakisumo has carved a niche in the fashion world, garnering fair recognition.

She started modelling in high school.

Her trajectory took a significant turn when she was crowned Miss Nyabisawa during her high school years, a title she held for two consecutive years before relinquishing it to focus on her studies.

She has become a familiar face on the streets of towns across the country, captivating audiences with her unconventional approach to modelling.

