Identities of five of the six people killed in a stabbing attack at a Sydney shopping centre revealed



Monday, April 14, 2024 – Five of the six people killed in a stabbing attack at a Sydney shopping centre on Saturday afternoon, April 13, have been identified.

On Saturday, a man wielding a knife went on a stabbing spree at the Westfield Mall at Bondi junction in the east of the city.

The attack came to an end when Cauchi was shot dead by a police officer.

The first victim of the attack has been identified as Dr Ashlee Good, 38, who was pushing her nine-month-old baby Harriet through the centre when the attacker stabbed the infant in her pram. With her last breath, Dr Good thrust the bleeding child into the arms of a passing stranger and his brother and begged them to save her baby, before she fell victim to the knifeman’s crazed rampage and died from her wounds in hospital.





Baby Harriet was subsequently taken to Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital, where she is understood to now be “doing well” after undergoing hours of emergency surgery.

One of a pair of brothers told 9News: "The mum came over with the baby and threw it at me, and I was just holding the baby.





"I just helped out, just holding the baby and trying to compress the baby, and same with the mother, trying to compress the blood from stopping and calling the ambulance and police.

“There was a lot of blood on the floor. We just kept yelling out to get some clothes to help us compress and stop the baby bleeding.”

Journalist Laura Jayes told Sky News Dr Good was a beautiful person, a wonderful athlete.





She said: "She is just such an incredible person, she’s one of those all-rounders, and incredible athlete.

“She was so excited to be a new mother and it’s all just been ripped away this afternoon.”

Clothing retailer White Fox Boutique has named its employee Dawn Singleton, who is the daughter of a prominent Australian businessman, as the second victim.

The outlet said in a post on Facebook: “We are all truly devastated by this loss. Dawn was a sweet, kind-hearted person who had her whole life ahead of her. She was really amazing.”





Killcare Surf Live Saving Club, where Dawn’s father John Singleton is a member, also posted: "Our sincere condolences to Club Patron John Singleton and the whole family with his daughter Dawn this morning named among the victims of the senseless tragedy at Bondi Junction.

“Four generations of Singletons have been involved with the club and our hearts go out to the family and all affected by this desperately sad event. The full resources of the club are theirs for the asking.”

Faraz Tahir, a 30-year-old Pakistani national who worked at the Westfield Mall as a security guard, was identified among the victims by the Australian Pakistani National Association. He was the only man among the otherwise all-female list of victims from yesterday’s attack.





The organisation wrote in a statement: "It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Faraz Tahir, a cherished member of our community and a dedicated security guard who tragically lost his life while serving the public during this attack.

"[He] sought refuge in Australia just a year ago, fleeing persecution in his home country of Pakistan. He quickly became an integral part of our community, known for his unwavering dedication and kindness.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Faraz’s family and loved ones during this difficult time, as well as with all the other victims and their families affected by this senseless act of violence.



“We extend our deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the broader community as we come together to support one another in the face of tragedy.”

New South Wales Police also named Jade Young, a member of the Bronte Surf Lifesaving Club in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, among the deceased.

The club wrote on Facebook: "This is and will be a difficult time for the community, and we encourage you to seek support from family, friends, fellow club members or to speak to your GP to assist you in processing this tragedy.



“We are here to support the community, and our heartfelt condolences go out to everyone affected.”

The fifth victim was named today as Pikria Darchia, 55, a local artist thought to originally come from Tbilisi in Georgia.





In total of six people were killed in Saturday’s attack, with an additional twelve victims being hospitalised for the injuries they sustained.

Authorities have since said it may be “some time” before all of the victims were named as it is understood some have no relatives in Australia and police remain in the process of attempting to contact their families abroad.