I want to be like General OGOLLA - CS KURIA now says as he reveals what the departed CDF had promised to do before his untimely death

Monday, April 22, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has revealed that he and the late Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), General Francis Ogolla, engaged in a late-night conversation the day before he met his fateful death.
Speaking
in Siaya during the General's funeral service yesterday, Kuria revealed that he
had requested General Ogolla to deploy doctors from Kenya’s military to
critical hospitals in the country to aid during the doctors' strike.
According
to Moses Kuria, the conversation was held on the sidelines of the National Wage
Bill Conference which came to a close on Wednesday, April 17.
He noted
that General Ogolla agreed to deploy 50 doctors.
“Just
the previous day, we were with the CDF at the Wage Bill Conference and we were
conversing with the CDF because I had put in a request for him to assist us
with doctors from the KDF, and he promised to assist us with up to 50 doctors,”
stated Moses Kuria.
CS Kuria
elaborated that the doctors would be sent to critical centres of treatment such
as the Kenyatta National Hospital.
The CS
eulogized Ogolla as a gentle and polite person which he termed as commendable
given his rank.
Moses
Kuria elaborated that he intends to emulate Ogolla's success in building the
military’s capacity to shape the National Youth Service (NYS).
Further,
the CS urged people to emulate the CDF in terms of preparedness for
eventualities such as death, given that the CDF had prepared his kin for such
an eventuality.
