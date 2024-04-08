He was a talented footballer - More details emerge about the slain thug who shot and robbed a Somali businessman of Ksh 3.9 Million in Eastleigh! His body was found at the City Mortuary.

Monday, April 8, 2024 - The armed robber who was captured on CCTV camera shooting a businessman in Eastleigh and robbing him of Ksh 3.9 million has been killed.

The slain thug popularly known as “Frik” in the streets was once a footballer.

At some point, he even played for the famous Green Commandos football team of Kakamega High School.

However, he abandoned his football talent and ventured into crime.

“This guy was part of the Green Commandos team that had the likes of Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma. He chose another path,” a source revealed.





The body of the slain thug was found dumped at the City Mortuary.

One of his eyes was missing and his legs had been burnt.

It is not clear how his body ended up at the city mortuary.

Word has it that he was in Mombasa on Sunday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.