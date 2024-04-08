The notorious thug captured on CCTV shooting and robbing a businessman in Eastleigh of Ksh 3.9 Million brutally killed and his body dumped at City Mortuary - See his PHOTOs.





Monday, April 8, 2024 - An armed robber who was captured on CCTV accosting a 26-year-old businessman in Eastleigh and shooting him before robbing him of Ksh 3.9 million in US dollars has been killed.

A source revealed to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi that the body of the suspected thug was found dumped at the city mortuary.

One of his eyes was missing and his legs had been burnt.

His body was found at the mortuary alongside that of another unknown person.

According to the source, the slain robber goes by the name Baba Shania alias “Frik’’ and hails from Kiamaiko slums in Huruma.

He had been boasting about the theft incident to friends.

It is also emerging that he was in Mombasa on Sunday.

His accomplice was also arrested in Mombasa last week at a car yard buying a car.

Below are photos of the slain thug.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.