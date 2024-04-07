Gunmen assassinate 33-year-old woman; police arrest her ex-husband and three others (PHOTOs)



Sunday, April 7, 2024 – Police have arrested four suspects after a 33-year-old teacher, Palesa Mofokeng was shot and killed in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, South Africa on Friday, April 5, 2024.

It was gathered that Palesa was driving to the school where she worked when assassins opened fire towards her car on the robots adjacent to Curro and North-West University, Vaal Campus.

Palesa had multiple bullet wounds on her body and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Among those arrested is a medical doctor, who is reported to be the ex-husband of the deceased.

In a statement on Saturday, Gauteng Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said on Friday, at approximately 08h00, police responded to a complaint of a shooting incident in Hendrik van Eck Boulevard in Vanderbijlpark.

“On their arrival at the scene, police found the woman who was in the driver’s seat of a Nissan NP200 bakkie, with multiple bullet wounds on her body. She was certified dead on the scene,” he said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that suspects, who were driving a Honda FRV motor vehicle, shot the woman while at the robots.”

“Police immediately established a task team consisting of Sedibeng District Trio Task Team, Tactical Response Team, K9, Tracking team, and Provincial Crime Intelligence to trace and arrest the suspects,”

“Through the intelligence-led investigation, information led the team to Kliprivier, Sebokeng, Sharpeville, and Vereeniging, where four suspects were arrested. Police also recovered the firearm and seized the vehicle used during the commission of crime,” he added.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni applauded the police from Sedibeng District and Provincial Crime Intelligence for working with speed and diligence to ensure that the suspects are traced and arrested.

"I am pleased with the manner in which the team handled this investigation and the swift response in arresting the suspects. Gender-based violence remains one of the top priorities of the police in Gauteng. The suspects will be brought to book for the gruesome murder of a woman,” said Mthombeni.

All four suspects are expected to appear at Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court on Monday, 08 April 2024, facing a charge of murder.

Palesa was a much-loved teacher at Riverside High School Three Rivers East. She leaves behind her little daughter.